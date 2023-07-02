Pakistan, India exchange prisoners’ lists

ISLAMABAD: Consistent with the provisions of the 2008 agreement on consular access, Pakistan on Saturday handed over a list of 308 Indian prisoners in Pakistan – 42 civilian prisoners and 266 fishermen – to High Commission of India in Islamabad.

A statement issued by Foreign Office said that the Indian government handed over the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

According to the list, there are a total of 417 Pakistanis in Indian jails – 343 civilian prisoners and 74 fishermen.

The Indian government has been urged to release and repatriate all those Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen, who have completed their respective sentence and their national status stands confirmed.

Pakistan and India exchange the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on 1st January and 1st July, every year. The exchange takes place in pursuance of the Agreement on Consular Access, signed on 21 May 2008.

