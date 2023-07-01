AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England’s Moeen winning fitness battle for third Test

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2023 09:02pm

LONDON: England off-spinner Moeen Ali should be fit to face Australia in the third Test at Headingley with his finger injury healing well, according to bowling coach Jeetan Patel.

Moeen, recalled to the Test squad after a back injury to Jack Leach, suffered a cut finger in the opening Test at Edgbaston and was not selected for the ongoing Lord’s clash.

“Fingers crossed that in the next couple of days, he gets to rest it and he gets to Headingley and he’s ready to go,” Patel said on Saturday.

“It was pretty disgusting at the end of the Edgbaston Test… we’ve tried to look after it as much as we can. It’s looking in really good shape; it’s healed really, really well.”

Moeen’s long absence from red ball cricket was the cause of his troubles at Edgbaston with the more pronounced seam on the Dukes cricket ball, cutting in to his knuckle.

“Mo hasn’t bowled 30 overs (in a day) in a while and that was always going to be part of the risk of bringing him in,” Patel said.

“But we knew that and he knew that – and he still said yes, and we still asked him. Is there a way to look after your fingers? Just bowl. It’s probably the only way to do it.”

australia England Moeen Ali Ashes test England VS Australia Ashes Test

Comments

1000 characters

England’s Moeen winning fitness battle for third Test

Musk says Twitter applies temporary limit to address data scraping, system manipulation

Pakistan likely to avert default this year after last-minute IMF deal: Bloomberg

‘Significant, but chance to make reforms’: experts react on Pakistan, IMF deal

Police arrest 1,000 in French riots ahead of teen’s funeral

Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners

Rain, thundershowers expected in upper parts of country

Sri Lanka parliament approves domestic debt restructuring plan

Afghan Taliban say Biden 'acknowledged reality' about Al-Qaeda

Former Australia captain Border says he has Parkinson’s disease

India bus fire kills at least 25, injures eight

Read more stories