Pakistan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto arrives in Tokyo on four day visit

  • Foreign Office says visit signals a revival of leadership level contacts with Japan after a considerable hiatus
BR Web Desk Published July 1, 2023 Updated July 1, 2023 05:55pm

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Tokyo on Saturday on a four-day visit, according to Aaj News.

Bilawal is visiting the country at the invitation of the Japanese government.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Japan Raza Bashir Tarar, officials of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and members of the Pakistani community welcomed the foreign minister at the airport.

“This visit signals a revival of leadership level contacts with Japan after a considerable hiatus,” the Foreign Office said on Friday.

During the visit, Bilawal would hold delegation-level talks with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.

He will also be calling on Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida and hold a meeting with the National Security Advisor of Japan Takeo Akiba.

The foreign minister will deliver a talk at the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), which is a renowned think tank in Japan.

He is also expected to interact with senior officials and executives representing prominent business houses and entities related to the import of Pakistani manpower to Japan.

Pakistan and Japan enjoy a long-standing time-tested relationship characterized by warmth, cordiality, and commonality of views on issues.

