Russia’s Lavrov calls for UN Security Council membership to be expanded

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2023 01:32pm

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Friday for a widening of the UN Security Council to give more representation to Asian, African and Latin American countries in order to break what he called Western domination of the world.

Russia’s Lavrov warns West: Black Sea grain deal is in danger of collapse

“A majority of the world does not want to live according to Western rules,” Lavrov told a news briefing. He also reiterated Moscow’s accusation that the West, especially the United States, was trying to prevent Russia and China from acting independently in a multipolar world.

UN Security Council Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

