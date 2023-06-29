Neutral EU states object to safety assurances for Ukraine, Austria says

BRUSSELS: EU countries with a neutral stance object to giving Ukraine outright security assurances, Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Thursday.

"For us as neutral states it is clear we can't give security guarantees like that. Austria, Ireland, Malta and Cyprus have made it clear they have objections," Nehammer said before a meeting with other EU government leaders in Brussels.

"The role of the neutral states needs to be explicitly taken into account. We will certainly discuss this and we will find formulations that will be acceptable for us as well."