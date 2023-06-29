AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX futures flat on rate hike jitters, lower copper prices

Reuters Published 29 Jun, 2023 05:00pm

Futures for Canada's resource-heavy main stock index were subdued on Thursday as concerns over rising interest rates globally hit risk appetite, while declining copper prices also weighed.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 7:25 a.m. ET (1125 GMT), while their U.S. counterparts advanced.

Global central banks on Wednesday reaffirmed their resolve to beat inflation, warning rates may need to rise further.

The Bank of Canada's move to hike interest rates after a five-month pause has sent a signal that some economic pain will be needed to tame stubborn inflation, leading investors to raise bets on a hard landing for the economy.

TSX falls on rate-hike worries; energy, miners weigh

Copper prices hit a one-month low due to concerns about higher interest rates denting global economic growth and signs of weak demand in top metals consumer China.

Oil prices edged higher, while gold prices were pinned near their lowest levels since mid-March.

Investor focus will be on weekly U.S. jobless claims data later in the day and crucial U.S. consumer spending report due Friday to gauge where the Fed stands on further monetary policy tightening.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed at its highest level in over one week on Wednesday, boosted by gains in technology stocks.

However, the TSX is on track to post a decline for the current three months, following two straight quarters of gains, pressured by volatility in commodity prices and surging global interest rates.

Among individual stocks, technology company BlackBerry posted a surprise profit for the first quarter.

Media and content company Corus Entertainment reported a third-quarter loss versus a year-earlier profit.

A media report stated that telecom major Rogers would be cutting jobs as the company integrates with recently acquired peer Shaw.

National Bank of Canada downgraded energy company Paramount Resources to "sector perform" from "outperform".

TSX Bank of Canada Copper prices Oil prices global economic growth global central banks

Comments

1000 characters

TSX futures flat on rate hike jitters, lower copper prices

We are still monitoring the banks' situation very carefully: Fed's Powell

Guard, gunman die in attack at US consulate in Jeddah: Saudi officials

China's debt relief to poor countries slows amid continuing appeals for support

PM constitutes Dar-led body: Beleaguered PIA comes under sharp focus

Construction of bonded warehouses: Policy introduced to facilitate foreign oil firms

‘Charter of economy’: Nawaz, Zardari take major step towards ‘goal’?

Ukraine tells NATO 'time for clarity' on membership

All major US banks pass Fed’s annual stress test

Oil prices fall on concerns of slow fuel demand, weak China data

Clearing liabilities of CPEC IPPs: ECC relaxes conditions to allow use of Rs21bn as advance payment

Read more stories