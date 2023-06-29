PM urges nation to remember flood victims while celebrating Eid

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urged the public to take special care and remember those who became homeless due to devastating floods last year.

In his Eid message on Thursday, he cited said “I am cognizant that Pakistan is facing price hike which was triggered by the external issues in the shape of inflation and recession”.

The prime minister further felicitated Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Hajj and Eid-ul-Azha and he prayed for the acceptance of all the religious rituals and sacrifices.

In a tweet, he wrote “on this holy day, Hazrat Ibrahim (PBUH) and Hazrat Ismail (PBUH) presented an eternal example of sacrifice while expressing submission to Allah.”

“Allah liked this act so much that He made it obligatory for the Ummah of Muhammad (PBUH) until the day of judgment,” he said. “Remember! Sacrifice is not a ritual, but a universal sentiment.”

Sacrifice is not just slaughtering an animal, instead, its purpose is to sacrifice one’s life in the way of Allah to achieve higher goals, the PM said.

“It is a fact that no nation in the world can progress unless it has the spirit of self-sacrifice and sacrifice,” he said.

“On this auspicious occasion, I offer my sincere congratulations to the people of Pakistan and all the Muslims of the whole world and I pray to Allah to shower His blessings on Pakistan and to reward all of us with His righteous deeds. Please accept it. Amen.”

On the occasion, the prime minister also prayed for the peace and prosperity of the Muslim world and for the alleviation of the sufferings of Muslims across the world, particularly the oppressed brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

The prime minister observed that the peace, tolerance, brotherhood and obedience to the commands of Allah Almighty were the messages conveyed through sacrifices and performance of Hajj.

Meeting such requirements through practical attainment coupled with pondering over the significance of the occasion and purpose behind it, would fulfill the real objectives of Eid-ul-Azha, he added.

The prime minister also underlined the need of distributing the sacrificial meat among the deserving people so that those could also share the happiness of the joyous occasion.

“The incumbent government is utilising all its resources to provide relief to the public,” the PM office said on Wednesday. “We have provided maximum relief to the salaried class, pensioners and labourers in budget for fiscal year 2023-24.”

Acting President and Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said on the occasion that “it is our social and religious obligation to share joy of Eid-ul-Azha with deprived sections of the society”.

In his message, he said everyone should work for progress and prosperity of the country. He paid rich tribute to those security personnel who sacrificed their lives for protection of the country.

Pakistan is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha today (Thursday) with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayers’ congregations are being held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

Ulema, in their Eid sermons, highlighted the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

People will offer sacrifice of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Civic authorities have made special arrangements for disposal of offals and other solid waste during the Eid days.