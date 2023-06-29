Eid-ul-Azha today

LAHORE: Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated with religious fervour on Thursday (today) to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his son Hazrat Ismail (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for well-being of Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayers’ congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

Ulema, in their Eid sermons, will highlight the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

After offering Eid prayers, the faithful will offer sacrifice of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). After sacrificing animals, the faithful will distribute meat to their relatives and poor.

Civic authorities have made special arrangements for disposal of offals and other solid waste during the Eid days.

Radio and Television channels will present special programmes in connection with Eid-ul-Azha while newspapers will publish special supplements highlighting the importance of Eid-ul-Azha and Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet said that Eid-ul-Azha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice, equality and compassion.

The Prime Minister said that Eid fosters unity by reducing socio-economic inequalities and creates the feelings of empathy and complete surrender before Almighty. He said a true observance of the ritual demands of us to adopt a life of piety and cleanliness.

On the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, extended greetings to Muslims in general and our overseas Pakistanis in particular who are celebrating this festival today.

Moreover, the people rushed to markets for purchasing sacrificial animals. Due to soaring prices of animals, salaried class and low income people are finding it difficult to buy animals.

