Eid festivities and monsoon season: KE advises caution

Press Release Published 29 Jun, 2023 04:19am

KARACHI: KE requested citizens to be vigilant and maintain best and safe practices during the Eid celebrations and the monsoon season. The electric utility advised its valued customers to prioritize and practice safety while taking necessary precautions to ensure an accident-free Eid-ul-Azha.

The spokesperson said, designated KE teams are on high alert and actively monitoring the weather forecasts. They are on standby to promptly address any potential developments. Simu-ltaneously, KE is in touch with the relevant departments to stay ahead of any development and available to correct any faults and ensure a smooth power supply throughout the Eid period, thereby enabling customers to enjoy the festivities without any inconvenience. Addition-ally, we are monitoring the demand for and taking adequate measures to ensure supply.

In the event of any rainfall during or beyond the upcoming holidays, KE advises citizens to keep a safe distance from electrical installations, including utility poles and transformers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

