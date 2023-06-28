AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
A Minute With: John Krasinski and ‘Jack Ryan’ cast on saying goodbye to show

Reuters Published 28 Jun, 2023 03:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Actor John Krasinski returns for one last mission in the final season of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’, in which his titular character is now the CIA Acting Deputy Director facing a threat both foreign and domestic.

Season four, which begins streaming on Prime Video on Friday, sees Ryan investigating internal corruption as well as the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organisation.

Photo: Prime Video
Photo: Prime Video

In an interview with Reuters, Krasinski, Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly, who play Ryan’s close friends James Greer and Mike November, spoke about wrapping up the political action thriller.

Below are excerpts edited for length and clarity.

Q: How did you up the game from season 3 to create a grand finale?

Krasinski: “We wanted to do a season that was exciting and action-packed…but also, really culminate these characters, these relationships in a way that would be satisfying to the audience.”

Q: What was it like saying goodbye to this character?

Krasinski: “I probably put off the reality of it being over till the very last moment and then realizing that the show was done when they called ‘Wrap’ on my character was overwhelming not only because it was over but also because I got the visual of a large number of people coming out to say goodbye.”

Q: How does this season compare to previous ones?

Pierce: “One of the things I discussed with John before we got into the fourth season is the personal lives (of CIA agents), how they’re affected…And so to bring that into the show in this fourth and final season was a great culmination to the journey that I had with James Greer.”

Q: What was it like doing the intense scenes?

Kelly: “When…it’s over, you’re like ‘Oh I don’t have that high anymore…You have a real high from going at such an intense pace, dealing with such intense material that when it’s over you’re like ‘I guess I’ll take the dog out or go for a walk’.”

Q: What will you miss the most?

Pierce: “I had these personal little adventures in every country that we went to and that’s what I’m going to miss. I’m actually going to try to continue it.”

Krasinski: “I had never done this much travel in my life and, of course, it was all exciting and lovely to see all these beautiful places but it also really in a great way reminded you that you’re a part of something much, much bigger.”

