AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka target World Cup with West Indies in danger

AFP Published 28 Jun, 2023 02:23pm

HARARE: Hosts Zimbabwe and former champions Sri Lanka are in prime position to clinch the final two qualifying spots for this year’s Cricket World Cup, while two-time winners the West Indies risk missing the tournament for the first time.

With four wins from four group matches, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka head into the decisive Super Six stage of the qualifiers with four points apiece – carrying over the rewards earned for beating the teams that also advanced from the first round.

Backed by strong batting displays, which included making a national record 408-6 against the USA, Zimbabwe will be confident the runs will continue to flow as the stakes mount from Thursday.

“We have found our momentum and we are looking forward to carrying it,” said Sean Williams, who scored 174 in Monday’s 304-run rout of the USA.

Williams is comfortably the top run-scorer with 390, hitting an unbeaten century against Nepal and following it up with 91 against the Netherlands.

Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza have also struck hundreds, the latter’s off-spin accounting for eight wickets as well to boost an attack spearheaded by left-arm quick Richard Ngarava.

Zimbabwe will relocate from Harare to Bulawayo for their games against Oman, Sri Lanka and Scotland, but the home support remains in their favour.

“It’s a different venue, and everything about it is different but still having that crowd behind us is always like having a 12th man,” said Williams.

Sri Lanka, world champions in 1996, eased through group play largely untroubled but face a Dutch side on Friday buoyed by their astonishing victory over the West Indies in a super over.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has bagged 18 wickets, emulating Pakistan great Waqar Younis with three consecutive five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

“He’s a champion. Whenever I throw him the ball, he delivers for me,” said Sri Lanka Dasun Shanaka.

West Indies near ‘rock bottom’

While the future looks bright for Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, the West Indies are in dire straits after successive defeats to the hosts and the Netherlands.

The fallen giants, who won the first two World Cups in 1975 and 1979, realistically need to beat Scotland, Oman and Sri Lanka to stand a chance of qualifying.

“I understand the journey I have to take with this team,” said coach Daren Sammy, who captained the West Indies to a pair of T20 World Cup titles.

“Sometimes you’ve got to reach rock bottom to come back up. I understand the challenges ahead and I also understand that things will not change overnight.

“It’s a true reflection of where our cricket is at the moment. We have a lot of work to do.”

The Netherlands and Scotland will both start on two points. The Dutch have not featured at the finals since 2011 while the Scots missed out four years ago after a controversial lbw decision.

“We’re good enough to compete against the best teams in the world; we’re just getting better,” said Logan van Beek, whose heroics in Monday’s super over stunned the West Indies.

“The more we play the best teams, the better we get. And more fun we get, the more players we get, and we deserve to be on that level.”

Rank outsiders Oman complete the Super Six line-up for an event which concludes with the final on July 9.

West Indies SriLanka Cricket World Cup Zimbabwe Cricket

Comments

1000 characters

Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka target World Cup with West Indies in danger

ECC approves Bonded Bulk Storage Policy 2023: Ishaq Dar

Crowds stone the devil as biggest Hajj since pandemic draws to a close

Goldman CEO says India has high growth trajectory

‘Adopt life of piety and cleanliness’: PM Shehbaz extends Eid-ul-Azha greetings

Over $200 billion potentially stolen from US COVID relief programs, watchdog says

Oil rises as US inventory drop offsets rate hike fears

Ghana agrees restructuring deal with banks on some domestic debt

Indian firm used toxic industrial-grade ingredient in syrup

Dar says 9th IMF review ‘will be done’

Oil import on foreign supplier’s account: OCAC requests govt to convene meeting of stakeholders

Read more stories