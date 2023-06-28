‘Adopt life of piety and cleanliness’: PM Shehbaz extends Eid-ul-Azha greetings

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings to Muslims all over the world as well as “overseas Pakistanis”.

In a tweet, he wrote “Eid-ul-Azha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice, equality & compassion”.

“It fosters unity by reducing socio-economic inequalities and creates the feelings of empathy and complete surrender before Allah Almighty. A true observance of the ritual demands of us to adopt a life of piety and cleanliness.”

“On the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, I extend my heartiest greetings to Muslims in general & our overseas Pakistanis in particular who are celebrating this festival today. May Allah bless their lives with peace & prosperity! Ameen.”

Muslims in Middle Eastern countries, Europe, US and Canada are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha today (Wednesday). Eid in Pakistan will take place tomorrow (Thursday).

Last week, the government announced public holidays on from June 28 (Wednesday) to July 1 (Saturday) on account of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a statement released by the Cabinet Division, it was confirmed that offices operating on a six-day workweek will be granted a break from June 29th to July 1st.

Later, the government also added June 28 to holiday list.