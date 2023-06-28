AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Pakistan

‘Adopt life of piety and cleanliness’: PM Shehbaz extends Eid-ul-Azha greetings

  • Muslims in Middle Eastern countries, Europe, US and Canada are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha today
BR Web Desk Published 28 Jun, 2023 01:35pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings to Muslims all over the world as well as “overseas Pakistanis”.

In a tweet, he wrote “Eid-ul-Azha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice, equality & compassion”.

“It fosters unity by reducing socio-economic inequalities and creates the feelings of empathy and complete surrender before Allah Almighty. A true observance of the ritual demands of us to adopt a life of piety and cleanliness.”

“On the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, I extend my heartiest greetings to Muslims in general & our overseas Pakistanis in particular who are celebrating this festival today. May Allah bless their lives with peace & prosperity! Ameen.”

Muslims in Middle Eastern countries, Europe, US and Canada are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha today (Wednesday). Eid in Pakistan will take place tomorrow (Thursday).

Last week, the government announced public holidays on from June 28 (Wednesday) to July 1 (Saturday) on account of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a statement released by the Cabinet Division, it was confirmed that offices operating on a six-day workweek will be granted a break from June 29th to July 1st.

Later, the government also added June 28 to holiday list.

Comments

1000 characters
Notsurprised Jun 28, 2023 02:06pm
Shahbaz Sharif is the most hard working and solid politican around. Unfortunately not fully supported by his own brother. If given the right space, he can indeed become our own Mahathir. Hope the Army will realize this and let him work free of the pressures and hostility of last 1 year, now that Niazi the liar is out of the picture.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Jun 28, 2023 03:00pm
Wish the same message was given to the politicians and public sector, and their recently announced perks and privileges were based on piety, sacrifice, equality, and most importantly compassion for the country.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

