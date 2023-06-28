AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Sarsabz Fertilizers again gets ‘Pakistan Digital Awards’

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2023 06:31am

LAHORE: Sarsabz Fertilizers has once again emerged triumphant at the highly acclaimed Pakistan Digital Awards 2023. The company has secured three prestigious awards which is the highest number for any company this year.

The Pakistan Digital Awards, known for recognizing excellence in digital marketing and innovation bestowed the awards of “Best Social Media Influencer Communication for Salam Kissan”, “Best Web Series of the Year for Sarsabz Kahani” and “Best Innovative App for Sarsabz Asaan”.

This year’s success at the Pakistan Digital Awards further solidifies Sarsabz Fertilizers’ reputation as a trailblazer in the digital realm.

The company’s iconic campaign ‘Salam Kissan’ which has consistently been recognized and celebrated since 2020 continues to captivate audiences and industry experts alike. The campaign has already secured four awards to date (Best Digital Campaign 2020, Best Digital Campaign on Tiktok 2021, and Best Digital Campaign on Snack Video 2022) showcasing its enduring impact and effectiveness.

