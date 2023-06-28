20,000 families: Unity Foods, Governor Sindh launch ‘food ration donation’ drive

ISLAMABAD: Unity Foods (UFL), a leading player in the food industry, is dedicated to addressing the pressing issue of food insecurity and malnutrition in Pakistan.

To continue making a significant impact, UFL stands at the forefront with unwavering dedication. UFL has continued its commitment through Sunridge Taqatwar Pakistan programme by launching a major food ration donation drive for 20,000 families in collaboration with Governor Sindh.

To cater the pressing needs of underprivileged families, Unity Foods will generously donate 20,000 ration packs, starting this June through Governor Sindh.

The beneficiaries will be verified by a collaborative effort between Unity Foods and the office of Governor Sindh. This ongoing initiative reflects Unity Foods’ determination to eliminate food insecurity and contribute to achieving SDG #2, Zero Hunger, and SDG #10, Reduced Inequalities, as part of the Sunridge Taqatwar Pakistan programme.

At the occasion, CEO of Unity Foods Limited, Farrukh Amin, acknowledges the urgency of the situation and stated, “We all are dreamers of the same dream: to see a Taqatwar Pakistan, where hunger is vanquished, and every child’s future is filled with promise.

At Unity Foods, we recognize that food insecurity and malnutrition are not just statistics, but heart-wrenching human tragedies that demand our immediate attention. Our commitment to eradicating hunger fuels our mission to provide sustenance, hope, and a brighter future to underprivileged families across Pakistan. With each ration pack we donate, we nurture not only bodies but also dreams and aspirations.”

In the light of this campaign Governor Sindh said, “Unity Foods and Sunridge Taqatwar Pakistan Programme, aims to alleviate the suffering of the common man by providing essential commodities in the form of ration packs. Today we are distributing 20,000 ration packs of 27kg that are sufficient to cater to a family of five for a month.

Sunridge Taqatwar Pakistan programme has also extended its support to 5000 cyclone-affected fisherman families by distributing cooked meals and ration packs to ensure sustenance and sustainable living while they are unable to go to sea.

I am proud of the contribution of Unity Foods and its CEO Farrukh Amin for Sunridge Taqatwar Pakistan Programme. Farrukh Amin’s commitment to providing the first 100,000 ration packs for the masses has laid a solid foundation for this immensely important programme. As the Taqatwar Pakistan brand ambassador, I am determined to do my utmost to make this programme a huge success for the people of Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023