Eidul Azha celebrations: CTD foils terror plot

Safdar Rasheed Published 28 Jun, 2023 06:31am

LAHORE: In a series of successful operations conducted in various areas of Punjab, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has thwarted a significant terror plot targeting Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.

The CTD Punjab, aiming to effectively combat terrorism, carried out 35 intelligence-based operations across the province. As a result, nine individuals suspected of terrorism, including a woman associated with a banned outfit, have been apprehended.

During the operations, 36 individuals were interrogated, leading to the arrest of nine alleged terrorists. The detained individuals were found in possession of weapons, explosives, and other prohibited materials. Among those apprehended were Adnan Yusuf and Muhammad Luqman, members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, as well as Muhammad Salman Iftikhar and Abdul Halim, affiliated with Lashkari Jhangvi. Additionally, five members of ISIS identified as Shiraz Alam, Abdahu Shah, Balqis Bibi, Shahid Ahmed, and Muhammad Umar were also among those arrested.

Law enforcement authorities recovered a cache of items from the terrorists, including four hand grenades, three feet of Prima Card, a 30-bore pistol with 42 bullets, 21 stickers belonging to a banned organization, and a flag. Moreover, a laptop, a tablet phone, two mobile phones, 500 Afghani currency, and 37,370 Pakistani cash were seized from the possession of the suspects.

According to sources, the arrested terrorists had devised plans to carry out sabotage activities throughout the province, targeting important installations and religious sites. As a result, the police have registered five cases against the detained individuals in DG Khan, Multan, and Bahawalpur. The suspects have been transferred to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

In the past week, a total of 124 combing operations were conducted in collaboration with local police and security agencies. These operations involved the scrutiny of 5,814 individuals, resulting in the arrest of 11 suspects. Additionally, 14 FIRs were filed, and seven recoveries were made.

