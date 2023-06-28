Foreign supplier’s account thru customs bonded storage facilities: Import policy guidelines approved by ECC

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) on Tuesday approved policy guidelines for the import on foreign supplier’s account through customs bonded storage facilities.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the ECC, here on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

The ECC also considered, discussed and approved a summary of the Petroleum Division regarding policy guidelines for import on foreign supplier’s account through customs bonded storage facilities.

The ECC considered and approved technical supplementary grant of Rs200 million in favour of the Department of the Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) to meet employee-related expenses.

The ECC reconsidered a summary of the Ministry of Interior and approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs3,813.95 million, i.e., Rs2,989.37 million for FC KP(North) and Rs824.58 million for FC KP(South) for ration bills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023