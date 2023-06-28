AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
GM PC Hotel Rawalpindi wins award

Press Release Published 28 Jun, 2023 06:31am

RAWALPINDI: Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, General Manager, Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi has been honoured with the International General Manager Award 2023 (Pakistan) for his outstanding performance and excellence in the Hospitality & Tourism Industry in Pakistan, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The award ceremony occurred earlier this month at Waldorf Astoria, Dubai and was hosted by Golden Tree Events, a leading award management company in Tourism and Hospitality based in the UAE.

The International GM Award recognises outstanding General Managers from the Hospitality Industry, such as Luxury Hotels, Resorts, Villas, 5/4/3 Star Hotels, Restaurants, Spa and Wellness.

Abbasi brings over 25 years of international hotel experience to the group, currently working with the Hashoo Group. Before joining Hashoo Hotels, Abbasi worked for Luxury hotel brands, including Hyatt, Marriott, Radisson SAS, Gulf Hotel, Elite Hospitality, and Regency Hotel in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

He joined Hashoo Hotels as Corporate Director of Rooms in 2018, after which he was the pre-opening General Manager at Pearl-Continental Hotel Malam Jabba and the Hotel Manager of Pearl-Continental Hotel Lahore.

