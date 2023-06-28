AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Balochistan CM reviews progress on GDA projects

APP Published 28 Jun, 2023 06:31am

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said the incumbent provincial government was improving the quality of life of Gwadar people through various development projects and its progress was the top priority.

He expressed these views while chairing the 26th meeting of the governing body of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), as Chairman Gwadar Development Authority.

The progress on the important development schemes of the ongoing development projects of GDA, provision of clean drinking water to the people of Gwadar from Shadi Kor and Sod Dam, rehabilitation of Gwadar Old Town, Pak China Friendship Hospital Project, Implementation of Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan Package One, 5 MGD Progress on Reverse Osmosis Sea Water Desalination Plant, Upgradation of Senator Mohammad Ishaq Cricket Stadium and Gwadar Development Authority's coordination with PP authorities were reviewed in the meeting.

Member Provincial Assembly and Member Governing Body Mir Hamal Kalmati, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Pasand Khan Buledi and Secretary Finance Zahid Saleem and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

DG, GDA briefed the meeting on the agenda points including ongoing development projects in Gwadar.

Important agenda items were approved in the meeting including the revised budget of GDA for the financial year 2022-23 and the proposed budget for the financial year 2023-24 were approved in the meeting.

In the meeting, Rs 33.8 million was also approved for the feasibility of a residential colony for fishermen. Similarly, the meeting was directed to send the summary regarding the creation of various posts in GDA.

The revision of the pay scale of contract staff posted in GDA was also approved in the meeting. It was decided to form a technical committee related to GDA business plan. GDA was directed to submit a summary of the revised Grant-in-Aid Business Plan, while GDA Service Regulations 2023 was also approved in the meeting.

Post-facto approval of Rs 21.90 million was also given for GDA's participation in the three-day International Tourism Conference 2023 in Berlin. Along with this, the change in the recruitment method of Deputy Director Legal for GDA was also approved.

In the meeting, beachfront development was approved for the construction of recreational areas on Gwadar Marine Drive.

In the meeting, approval was also given to bring the municipal function of the 23 km sewage line laid by GDA under the management of the local government for solid waste management.

While regarding the GDA housing scheme plan, it is directed to give further consideration to the said plan and to present the housing.

