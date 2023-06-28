AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Jun 28, 2023
LHC issues notices to respondents on Khadija Shah’s plea

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2023 06:31am

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notices to respondents on a petition of Khadija Shah, grand daughter of former army chief Asif Nawaz Janjua seeking bail in Corpus Commander House attack and sitting Askari tower on fire cases.

Earlier, the counsel of Khadija Shah contended that his client has no role in any violence and attack on any public property.

He said police arrested his client on the direction of the respondent government only on political considerations.

He said the police failed to produce any evidence to establish its charges against the petitioner.

He said although prosecutor failed to produce any concrete evidence against the petitioner but anti terrorism court denied bail.

He, therefore, prayed to the court to allow Khadija Shah post-arrest bail.

The court after hearing the petitioner’s counsel at length issued notices to the respondents.

