KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (June 27, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
363,854,630 264,099,363 9,721,038,468 6,406,888,728
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,027,338,546 (840,199,067) 187,139,478
Local Individuals 7,292,814,152 (7,400,654,601) (107,840,449)
Local Corporates 5,043,572,078 (5,122,871,108) (79,299,029)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
