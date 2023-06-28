KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 27, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,452.69 High: 41,606.25 Low: 41,208.19 Net Change: 15.59 Volume (000): 138,021 Value (000): 6,399,621 Makt Cap (000) 1,477,612,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,038.76 NET CH (+) 12.28 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,587.82 NET CH (-) 45.05 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,562.40 NET CH (+) 125.20 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,450.48 NET CH (+) 82.83 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,802.81 NET CH (-) 11.19 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,603.20 NET CH (-) 25.87 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-June-2023 ====================================

