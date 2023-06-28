Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 27, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,452.69
High: 41,606.25
Low: 41,208.19
Net Change: 15.59
Volume (000): 138,021
Value (000): 6,399,621
Makt Cap (000) 1,477,612,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,038.76
NET CH (+) 12.28
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,587.82
NET CH (-) 45.05
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,562.40
NET CH (+) 125.20
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,450.48
NET CH (+) 82.83
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,802.81
NET CH (-) 11.19
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,603.20
NET CH (-) 25.87
------------------------------------
As on: 27-June-2023
====================================
