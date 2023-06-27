AVN 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.79%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.53%)
BOP 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.03%)
CNERGY 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.37%)
DFML 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
DGKC 51.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.46%)
EPCL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
FCCL 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.78%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.78%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.7%)
HUBC 69.91 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.29%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
NETSOL 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
OGDC 78.55 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.88%)
PAEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PPL 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.33%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.26%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.92%)
TRG 92.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
UNITY 15.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,111 Increased By 15.4 (0.38%)
BR30 14,175 Increased By 75.9 (0.54%)
KSE100 41,508 Increased By 70.5 (0.17%)
KSE30 14,668 Increased By 10.6 (0.07%)
London stocks rise at open on energy, mining boost

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2023 01:03pm

British equities rose at the open on Tuesday as commodity-linked stocks such as miners and energy tracked gains in oil and metal prices, while PZ Cussons fell after the soap maker issued a profit warning.

By 0706 GMT, both the blue-chip FTSE 100 and the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index were up 0.5%.

Industrial metal miners added 2.3% as copper prices edged higher.

Heavyweight energy stocks rose 0.6% as oil prices edged higher on worries about political instability in Russia and possible supply disruptions and US demand hopes.

London stocks log sharp weekly declines

China’s Premier Li Qiang told delegates that the country’s economic growth in the second quarter will be higher than the first and is expected to reach the annual economic growth target of around 5%.

China-exposed banks HSBC and Standard Chartered added 1.0% and 1.6%, respectively, while insurer Prudential gained 2.0%.

PZ Cussons fell 5.9% after the soap maker said that devaluation of the Nigerian currency naira would adversely impact its profit next year.

London stocks FTSE 100 index

