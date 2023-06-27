ZU dialogues held: ‘Will AI surpass human intelligence?’

KARACHI: “The hype surrounding Artificial Intelligence, particularly ChatGPT, stems from its impact on various domains such as image recognition and behavior analysis. However, the concern lies in the negative effects observed, signaling the emergence of large language, image, and speech models. This raises the question of control, as the internet's openness and transparency have been compromised, suggesting that these models are being controlled,” said Dr. Zubair A Sheikh, President, Muhammad Ali Jinnah University.

He was sharing his views during the 19TH Interactive series on ZU Dialogues, titled “AI, ChatGPT, Google AI, OpenAI: Will artificial intelligence surpass human intelligence?”, presented by Ziauddin University. The dialogue session was conducted via ZOOM meeting.

The purpose of the dialogue session was to initiate a discussion on the significant challenges that confront human society as a whole. While utilizing popular terms like AI, ChatGPT, Google AI, and OpenAI, the focus will be on addressing the pressing issues that have recently emerged regarding the future of humanity. Acknowledging the widespread awareness of AI's potential and the numerous benefits of information technology, the dialogue aims to cover the raised concerns and delve into the complexities associated with these advancements.

While discussing Dr. Shaikh further said that “recently, there has been widespread adoption of AI, leading to negative effects on the world, as evidenced by the emergence of ChatGPT. People feel that it hampers creativity and promotes plagiarism, among other concerns. However, this is just the beginning, as larger language, image, speech, and even behavioral models are on the horizon. The question arises: are these models controlled by someone, or do they operate in an open-ended manner? The internet, although initially perceived as open, has proven to be controlled, with search results tailored to specific contexts and localized situations. As a result, the notion of the Internet as an open, fair, and transparent platform for information is no longer applicable. Thus, it is my belief that the large language and other models are being controlled by external forces”.

Khurram Rahat, Senior Country Director, Unifonic, and Vice Chairman, [email protected] emphasized, “Whether we like it or not, AI has always existed. The crucial factor lies in how we utilize AI - whether it is used for constructive purposes or for negative areas. Just like the debate surrounding VCRs several decades ago, it ultimately comes down to how we choose to use the technology. Technology, including AI, is a tool that can streamline processes, assist individuals, and provide data and information to support human decision-making. It's a matter of perspective - whether we see the glass as half full or half empty. When it comes to information about our preferences and thoughts, AI can offer recommendations, but the final decision to engage with that content remains in our hands.”

Keep highlighting the issues will have to face in the future, Dr. Munaf Rashid, Chairperson, Department of Computer Science & Software Engineering, Ziauddin University said that "The debate surrounding AI surpassing human intelligence is an ongoing topic. Technologies like AI, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media applications are all integrated with AI. There is a high level of uncertainty about the future and whether AI has the potential to surpass certain aspects of human intelligence, but not all. It's important to understand that human intelligence encompasses various aspects, beyond just image recognition or conversing with AI chatbots like ChatGPT. These generative models have limitations due to their database, which is generated by humans and can result in issues like racism.”

“AI-based applications, trained on such datasets, may inadvertently produce biased or racist responses, which is a significant concern. Instances of AI making mistakes have also been observed, such as the incident with the Tesla self-driving car that hit a pedestrian despite detecting their presence. While AI has surpassed human abilities in narrow domains like chess or image recognition, humor diagnostics, and even surgical accuracy, it is crucial to note that AI has its limitations and cannot encompass common sense, which is an essential component of human intelligence" he further stated.

The 19th ZU Dialogues, moderated by the Vice Chancellor of Ziauddin University Prof. Dr. Syed Irfan Hyder, concluded with the acknowledgment that the discussion held was highly valuable, “As large language models continue to advance, a critical concern arises the ability to differentiate between robot-generated or human-generated communication. This ambiguity raises complex issues, as it becomes increasingly challenging to discern whether we are interacting with a human or a robot.”

