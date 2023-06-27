KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (June 26, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
334,436,626 244,856,883 9,606,154,618 6,607,362,180
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,400,789,367 (1,214,244,949) 186,544,417
Local Individuals 9,291,551,583 (9,159,109,047) 132,442,535
Local Corporates 5,161,568,793 (5,480,555,747) (318,986,952)
