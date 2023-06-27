Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (June 26, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 5.06757 5.06514 5.07614 1.55814
Libor 1 Month 5.14843 5.15657 5.22243 1.63271
Libor 3 Month 5.54414 5.51000 5.55743 2.23157
Libor 6 Month 5.69029 5.66600 5.69029 2.86214
Libor 1 Year 5.92529 5.87700 5.92529 3.54471
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
