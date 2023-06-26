AVN 43.31 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.41%)
Jun 26, 2023
Business & Finance

Budget 2023-24: ‘high earners’ to pay a higher income tax as govt revises rates

  • Budget proposals originally maintained income tax rates before govt amended the Finance Bill
BR Web Desk Published June 26, 2023 Updated June 26, 2023 06:40pm

After facing scathing criticism from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government of Pakistan revised the budget measures and imposed a higher income tax on what it sees as ‘high earners’ of the salaried group.

Business Recorder takes a look at how the tax payment will change for the salaried group in the coming fiscal year.

Here are the new income tax rates:

New income tax rates applicable in Fiscal year 2023-24


  • The new income tax slabs for the salaried group under the amended Finance Bill 2023 revealed that a higher rate of income tax would now be applicable where annual taxable income exceeds Rs2,400,000 (Rs200,000 per month).

  • According to the amended Finance Bill 2023 issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Sunday, where taxable income exceeds Rs2,400,000 but does not exceed Rs3,600,000, the rate of tax would be Rs. 165,000 + 22.5% of the amount exceeding Rs.2,400,000.

  • There is no change in income tax rates for salaried individuals where taxable income exceeds Rs1,200,000 but does not exceed Rs.2,400,000.

  • Under the new slab, where taxable income exceeds Rs3,600,000 but does not exceed Rs.6,000,000, the rate of tax would be Rs 405,000 + 27.5% of the amount exceeding Rs.3,600,000.

  • The revised income tax slab for salaried class revealed that where taxable income exceeds Rs6,000,000, the rate of tax would be Rs 1,095,000 plus 35 percent of the amount exceeding Rs 6,000,000.

Here are the old income tax rates:

Outgoing fiscal year’s income tax rates


Pakistani1 Jun 26, 2023 06:14pm
Several companies have changed the payment methods to indirectly pay their senior employees through payment for benefits/other expenses instead of cash salaries. These include Car, Petrol, Servant salaries, Entertainment allowance, Club fees and expenses, School fees, vacation, telephone, bonus, stock options etc. to name the obvious ones. There may be more creative names to pay higher salaries indirectly. Does the Finance Bill take the monetary value of these benefits while calculating salaries or charges for these benefits? Time to focus on these also if the government is serious in increasing tax revenue.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Pakistani1 Jun 26, 2023 06:17pm
When the government talks about Salaried people is it talking about salaried employees in Private Sector or does it include Government employees also? There are many highly paid Government servants in Judiciary, Bureaucracy, Armed Forces, Para military forces etc. Are these employees subject to same income tax regime for their direct and indirect salaries as private sector?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

