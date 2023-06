JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures edged higher on Monday for a second straight session, underpinned by gains in Chicago soyoil and as the Malaysian ringgit weakened.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.38% to 3,670 ringgit ($783.35) per metric tonne in early trade.

The contract declined 3.29% last week.