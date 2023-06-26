AVN 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.18%)
Pre-monsoon rains could trigger floods and landslides

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2023 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman has warned the people of possible floods and landslides due to pre-monsoon rains in the country starting from today (Sunday) to June 30 and requested them to stay away from vulnerable infrastructure, power poles and rivers during strong winds and rains to avoid any untoward incident.

The Minister tweeted on Sunday that according to the Meteorological Department’s advisory, pre-monsoon rains are forecast across the country from today (Sunday) to June 30, due to which the current heat wave is likely to subside.

The tweet added that between June 25th-30th, strong winds, thunder and heavy rain are expected in various cities of Punjab including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Under the influence of this system, wind, thunder and heavy rain are likely to occur in various cities of Balochistan, South Punjab and Sindh between June 26 and June 29.

In case of heavy rains, there is a fear of urban flooding in urban areas, while floods and landslides in mountainous areas.

All concerned and local institutions have been instructed to be alert and tourists to be cautious whereas citizens are requested to stay away from vulnerable infrastructure, power poles and rivers during strong winds and rains to avoid any untoward incident.

