Jun 26, 2023
2nd round of BPC with Kazakhstan begins today

Recorder Report Published June 26, 2023 Updated June 26, 2023 07:19am

ISLAMABAD: The second round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Kazakhstan will be held today (Monday) 26th June, 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

According to Spokesperson of Foreign Affairs Office, the inaugural session of the bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Kazakhstan was held on 28th February, 2020 in Islamabad.

The Pakistan side will be led by the Additional Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) Syed Ahsan Raza Shah while Kanat Tumyst, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan will lead from Kazakh side.

During consultations both sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations in political, trade, economic, connectivity, science & technology, cultural and people to people relations to strengthen the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan with a view to foster closer cooperation for the mutual benefit of their people.

