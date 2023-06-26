AVN 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.93%)
KP businessmen invited to Afghan trade show

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2023 07:28am

PESHAWAR: Officers of Afghan Consulate General in Peshawar invited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen to participate in a week-long ‘trade exhibition’, which will be held in Kabul, Afghanistan next month.

The invitation was given by Commercial Attaché Afghan Consulate General in Peshawar Waheedullah Himet and Second Secretary to Commercial Attaché Afghan Consulate General in Peshawar Muhammad Tahir Nafaz during a meeting with SCCI acting Ijaz Khan Afridi held at chamber’s house.

Afghan consulate officials said after successfully organizing at national level, the second edition of the exhibition dubbed: “Imam Abu Hanifa (RH) will organise at international level, in which besides Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan and regional countries will be invited in the expo.

The senior diplomats elaborated the exhibition aimed at bringing closer business communities of regional countries, especially Pakistan/Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to each other, benefit from each other’s experiences and give boost to the bilateral trade volume between the countries.

Ijaz Khan Afridi, acting president of the chamber on the occasion assured a complete cooperation and support for ensuring maximum participation of the business community at the planned exhibition in Afghanistan.

The SCCI’s president stressed the need for joint initiatives for improving bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan so that would bring economic prosperity and development in the both countries, besides it would create new investment and employment opportunities.

Also, he urged Islamabad and Kabul to keep politics and trade separate and take joint steps to remove difficulties of the business community on both sides of the border.

Ijaz Afridi emphasized promotion of Pak-Afghan bilateral trade is in dire need, he, however, said pragmatic steps need to be taken to remove hurdles, rationalizing taxes and easing policies/mechanisms.

He said mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan was consistently dropping.

He called for bringing the business community of the both countries closer to each other and taking mutual benefits from experiences.

Talking about the upcoming exhibition in Kabul, the SCCI’s acting chief said facilities should be provided for foreign business delegates/traders to ensure their maximum participation in the exhibition.

