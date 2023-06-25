AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

National Assembly approves IMF-aligned budget FY24

  • The revised budget imposes additional taxes of Rs215 billion and cuts expenditures by Rs85 billion
BR Web Desk Published June 25, 2023 Updated June 25, 2023 02:11pm

The National Assembly on Sunday passed Federal Budget 2023-24 by incorporating significant amendments to the Finance Bill 2023 in a last-ditch effort to complete the pending 9th review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The budget was approved during a session that lacked quorum, with only 70 lawmakers on the treasury benches and two on the opposition benches.

As the session started, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar defended the government’s move to implement various reforms in the pensions scheme.

“If someone has a job on a contract then he will have to choose between the two pensions. This should’ve been corrected a long time ago,” he said. “It is a matter of principle that you have the right to one pension.”

Dar said when a pensioner died, their widowed spouse would receive the stipend. But once the spouse died, their dependents would get the pension for 10 years after which it will end.

“Our pension bill went to 800bn in this budget. It is a huge amount. It used to be half a few years ago,” Dar said, adding that these reforms were the need of the time.

On Saturday, the government revised the budget for FY24 by increasing new taxes to Rs438 billion, Rs223 billion on June 9, 2023 and new additional taxes of Rs215 billion, besides slashing expenditure by Rs85 billion – in an effort to complete the pending 9th review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Speaking on the floor of the house, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the changes in the budget were made after Prime Minister Shehbaz Shehbaz’s meeting with the Managing Director (MD) IMF and subsequent discussions of the economic team with the Fund some changes have been made in the budget to complete the pending review.

He said that Rs215 billion additional new taxes are being imposed and expenditures are being reduced by Rs85 billion. He maintained that there would be no impact of these changes on development budget and increase in salary and pension of the government employees.

He said that after these changes, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) tax collection target had been revised upward to Rs9, 415 billion for the next fiscal year from earlier projected at Rs9200 billion, and provinces share has been increased from Rs5276 billion to Rs5399 billion.

Thee finance minister said that the federal government’s expenditures have been increased to Rs14,480 billion from Rs14,460 billion, whereas, pension allocation to be increased from Rs751 billion to Rs801 billion.

National Assembly IMF Ishaq Dar Finance Bill 2023

Comments

1000 characters

National Assembly approves IMF-aligned budget FY24

Massive changes introduced in Finance Bill

NA approves 97 demands for grants worth Rs6.282trn

Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticises govt for ‘lack of response’ to US-India joint statement

Dar presents over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure in NA

‘Data protection bill lacks in certain areas’

US spy agencies detected early signs of Russia revolt: media

Energy transition initiative: Power Div all set to send study team to Denmark

CJP for making tax regime reliable, consistent

Board terminates service contract of SNGPL MD

Read more stories