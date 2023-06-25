AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
Cut in import bill of canola planned: Punjab to launch drive to expand under-cultivation area

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2023 02:57am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday presided over a meeting at CM Office in which proposals to increase cultivation of oil producing fields were reviewed.

It was decided during the meeting to launch a vigorous campaign to increase under cultivation area of fields so as to decrease import bill of canola, sunflower and other oil producing fields.

The CM ordered a continued campaign against fake and adulterated agricultural medicines across the province. He directed that Commissioners in their relevant divisions should conduct monitoring of ongoing campaigns against fake pesticides.

It was agreed during the meeting to formulate an effective strategy to increase production instead of under cultivation area of wheat. The proposal to grant further subsidy on agricultural machinery so as to increase the production of wheat, cotton and other fields was reviewed.

The agricultural experts stressed upon cultivation of fields through a drill machine to increase production. It was decided during the meeting to launch IT based Cotton Crop Management Programme in the province.

The meeting was informed that database of farmers will be completed during current month across the province. Services of approximately 2000 internee agricultural graduates will be availed for cotton campaign advisory service across the province. Satellite image of cotton field will be acquired with the assistance of SUPARCO. The farmers will be ensured provision of substantial agricultural income across the province.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi exhorted that all stakeholders will have to make vigorous endeavours in order to attain cotton production target under any circumstance. Mohsin Naqvi said that it is necessary to ascertain agricultural priorities by keeping in view exigencies of future.

The agricultural experts while expressing their views stated that in order to yield a good crop it is essential to have a quality seed and right quantity of cultivation.

DG Strategic Project Major General Shahid Nazir, caretaker Minister SM Tanvir, renowned businessman and Head of APTMA Gohar Ejaz, Fawad Mukhtar, Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Agriculture and Agricultural Experts participated in the meeting. The experts of Oil Seed participated in the meeting via video link.

On the other hand, the CM congratulated Naheen Khan and Faiza Nasir on winning a gold medal in badminton in the Special Olympics World Games 2023.

In his felicitation message, the CM stated that Naheen Khan and Faiza Nasir by winning a gold medal in the badminton doubles competition have brightened the name of Pakistan. He extolled that daughters of the nation have raised aloft our green national flag on which the whole nation takes pride in the abilities of Naheen Khan and Faiza Nasir.

