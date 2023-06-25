AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

267 Rescuers trained for various tehsils of Punjab

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2023 02:57am

LAHORE: The passing out parade of 267 Rescuers trained for different tehsils of Punjab was held at Emergency Services Academy Lahore here on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Industries Commerce, Energy and Skills Development, SM Tanveer graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest.

The Secretary Emergency Services Department, Dr Rizwan Naseer and senior officials of the Punjab Government, Emergency Services Department & Emergency Services Academy also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion the provincial minister congratulated the passed-out rescuers, their families and instructors of Emergency Services Academy and said the role of Rescue 1122 in providing a sense of safety to the society is selfs-explanatory.

Rescuers are putting their lives in danger in emergencies such as the fire incidents, smoke, floods, drowning incidents and building collapse etc. to save the lives of others, he added.

In his welcome address, Secretary ESD Dr Rizwan Naseer took the oath from 267 passing-out rescuers, and congratulated them on successful completion of their professional training, and becoming a part of this live-saving emergency service.

Highlighting the performance of Emergency Services Department, he said despite challenges, we served the humanity and rescued over 12.7 million victims of emergencies since its inception in October 2004; the Fire Rescue Service has also responded to over 213,122 fire emergencies and saved losses worth over Rs. 623 billion with professional firefighting on modern lines.

The Emergency Services Academy has trained over 24,000 emergency personnel for all provinces of Pakistan since its inception and academy is assisting in the training of other countries i.e. Tajikistan, Syria, and Sri Lanka.

Earlier, passed-out cadets demonstrated their professional skills in emergency management during mock exercises of deep-well rescue, water rescue, firefighting, urban search & rescue, rescue from confined space and rescue from height.

In the end, Chief Guest gave away awards to the best performing Rescuers in each field.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer SM Tanveer Emergency Services Academy Lahore

Comments

1000 characters

267 Rescuers trained for various tehsils of Punjab

Massive changes introduced in Finance Bill

NA approves 97 demands for grants worth Rs6.282trn

Dar presents over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure in NA

‘Data protection bill lacks in certain areas’

Energy transition initiative: Power Div all set to send study team to Denmark

CJP for making tax regime reliable, consistent

Board terminates service contract of SNGPL MD

Solar project in Sindh: MoFA urges PD to facilitate Norwegian firm

PM vows to complete IMF loan programme

Former finance minister Miftah quits PML-N

Read more stories