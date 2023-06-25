267 Rescuers trained for various tehsils of Punjab

LAHORE: The passing out parade of 267 Rescuers trained for different tehsils of Punjab was held at Emergency Services Academy Lahore here on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Industries Commerce, Energy and Skills Development, SM Tanveer graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest.

The Secretary Emergency Services Department, Dr Rizwan Naseer and senior officials of the Punjab Government, Emergency Services Department & Emergency Services Academy also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion the provincial minister congratulated the passed-out rescuers, their families and instructors of Emergency Services Academy and said the role of Rescue 1122 in providing a sense of safety to the society is selfs-explanatory.

Rescuers are putting their lives in danger in emergencies such as the fire incidents, smoke, floods, drowning incidents and building collapse etc. to save the lives of others, he added.

In his welcome address, Secretary ESD Dr Rizwan Naseer took the oath from 267 passing-out rescuers, and congratulated them on successful completion of their professional training, and becoming a part of this live-saving emergency service.

Highlighting the performance of Emergency Services Department, he said despite challenges, we served the humanity and rescued over 12.7 million victims of emergencies since its inception in October 2004; the Fire Rescue Service has also responded to over 213,122 fire emergencies and saved losses worth over Rs. 623 billion with professional firefighting on modern lines.

The Emergency Services Academy has trained over 24,000 emergency personnel for all provinces of Pakistan since its inception and academy is assisting in the training of other countries i.e. Tajikistan, Syria, and Sri Lanka.

Earlier, passed-out cadets demonstrated their professional skills in emergency management during mock exercises of deep-well rescue, water rescue, firefighting, urban search & rescue, rescue from confined space and rescue from height.

In the end, Chief Guest gave away awards to the best performing Rescuers in each field.

