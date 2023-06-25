AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
Pervez Elahi allowed post-arrest bail

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2023 02:57am

LAHORE: A special court on Saturday allowed post-arrest bail to former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in a money laundering case made by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Earlier, Elahi’s counsel argued that the FIA registered a new case on old and quashed charges only to keep the PTI leader behind the bars on political grounds. He said the NAB also closed an inquiry initiated on same charges against the petitioner.

He said the petitioner had no role in the alleged offence and added he was being politically victimized.

He, therefore, asked the court to release the petitioner on bail.

A prosecutor opposed the bail and argued that the former chief minister committed money laundering through his different front men along with his son Moonis Elahi and three others. He said the evidence was also available against the suspect.

The court after hearing both the sides at length allowed the bail to Elahi.

The FIA had arrested Elahi in a case registered case after a special court of anti-corruption released him on bail in an alleged corruption case.

