Bilawal optimistic about electoral prospects

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders hailing from Rawalpindi, Attock, Sialkot, Khushab, Jhelum, and South Punjab called on PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Zardari House, here Saturday.

The chairman PPP, while addressing the delegations asked them to play a role in strengthening the party in their respective areas.

We will enter the general elections with full preparation, he resolved. We have the manifesto of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Bilawal said our manifesto revolves around the slogan of “Roti, Kapra aur Makaan”.

The Pakistan People’s Party will bring prosperity to the people by eradicating poverty from the country.

General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Syed Hasan Murtaza, Minister of State and PPP Rawalpindi Division President Sardar Saleem Haider and Nadeem Afzal Chan were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Pir Abbas Mohiuddin announced his full support to the PPP.

Malik Riasat Ali, Zaildar Ahsan Shah, Syed Zaheer Shah, Rafat Hayat Khan, Malik Aqil Ali Khan, Anas Aziz, and Khawaja Khan were also present.

These leaders had joined the PPP a few days ago.

Chairman PPP Daska, former MPA from Sialkot and former Tehsil Nazim Ejaz Ahmed Chhaja also joined. Former candidate of PP-25 from Jhelum, Raja Safir, also met the Chairman PPP and announced his joining the PPP. Former MPA Hameed Durrani was also present on this occasion. Former MPA from Jhelum Malik Javed left Muslim League (N) and joined the PPP. Former National Assembly candidate from Jhelum Nazar Iqbal also joined the Pakistan People’s Party.

Former candidate Malik Zeeshan Awan from PP-82 Khushab, former MP Chaudhary Shaukat also joined the PPP during their meeting with the chairman PPP. Raja Amar, Sardar, Pir Aqib Ali, Riffat Hayat Khan, Pir Abbas Mohiuddin, Malik Tahir Akhtar, Ejaz Ahmed, Malik Saeed Abbas, and Abid were among those who met with the chairman PPP.

Minister of State and Secretary General of PPP South Punjab Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed and MD Baitul Mal Amir Fida Paracha also met Bilawal.

