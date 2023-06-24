AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Parvez Elahi granted post-arrest bail in money laundering case

  • Lahore’s Special Court directs the PTI president to submit surety bonds worth Rs10,000
BR Web Desk Published 24 Jun, 2023 04:01pm

Lahore’s Special Court granted on Saturday former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi post-arrest bail in a money laundering case, it was reported.

On Wednesday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took Elahi into custody from jail after the former CM was granted post-arrest bail by an anti-corruption court granted in Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case.

During the hearing today, Advocate Rana Intizar appeared as Elahi’s counsel. Moreover, the FIA had opposed the acceptance of his Elahi’s plea.

In his order, Judge Bakht Fakhar Bahzad issued an order for the PTI president’s release, saying that Elahi must be released if he was not wanted in any other case and after confirmation of surety bonds.

The court granted the PTI president bail against surety bonds worth Rs10,000.

Elahi was first arrested on June 1 after police raided his Lahore residence twice after an anti-corruption court dismissed his pre-arrest bail in a case pertaining to irregularities in development projects launched during his term as the Punjab chief minister.

On June 2, a Judicial Magistrate at an anti-corruption court in Lahore ordered his release as he announced the reserved verdict on a plea seeking Elahi’s physical remand.

However, the former CM was again arrested by law enforcement authorities upon release in a corruption case registered against him in Gujranwala.

bail Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

Parvez Elahi granted post-arrest bail in money laundering case

US supports Pakistan’s working with IMF: Blome

Wagner rebellion ‘stab in the back’ to Russia: Putin

Miftah resigns as general secretary of PML-N Sindh

UAE minister due after Eid to ink different deals

102 people in army’s custody, AGP tells SC

Flood-affected areas: Bilawal thanks Dar, PM for making allocation

PM explains criticality of IsDB partnership

Shehbaz, Li agree to celebrate ‘decade of CPEC’ in a big way

ECC approves Rs250bn to adjust excessive spending by provinces

Read more stories