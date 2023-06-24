Parvez Elahi granted post-arrest bail in money laundering case

Lahore’s Special Court granted on Saturday former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi post-arrest bail in a money laundering case, it was reported.

On Wednesday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took Elahi into custody from jail after the former CM was granted post-arrest bail by an anti-corruption court granted in Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case.

During the hearing today, Advocate Rana Intizar appeared as Elahi’s counsel. Moreover, the FIA had opposed the acceptance of his Elahi’s plea.

In his order, Judge Bakht Fakhar Bahzad issued an order for the PTI president’s release, saying that Elahi must be released if he was not wanted in any other case and after confirmation of surety bonds.

The court granted the PTI president bail against surety bonds worth Rs10,000.

Elahi was first arrested on June 1 after police raided his Lahore residence twice after an anti-corruption court dismissed his pre-arrest bail in a case pertaining to irregularities in development projects launched during his term as the Punjab chief minister.

On June 2, a Judicial Magistrate at an anti-corruption court in Lahore ordered his release as he announced the reserved verdict on a plea seeking Elahi’s physical remand.

However, the former CM was again arrested by law enforcement authorities upon release in a corruption case registered against him in Gujranwala.