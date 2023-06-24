AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
Russia declares ‘anti-terrorist operation regime’ in Moscow

AFP Published 24 Jun, 2023 12:25pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday declared an “anti-terrorist operation regime” in Moscow and the Moscow region, after the chief of the Wagner mercenary group vowed to overthrow Russia’s military leadership and claimed control of a key military headquarters in the south.

“With the aim of preventing possible terrorist acts on the territory of the city of Moscow and the Moscow region, an anti-terror operation regime has been introduced,” the country’s national anti-terrorist committee said in a statement quoted by Russian agencies.

The announcement came as Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said he was inside the army headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and controlled military sites there.

Russia also declared an anti-terrorist operation in the southern Voronezh region, where some reports said Wagner mercenaries were also headed.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the measure was “aimed at strengthening security.”

He also said there was “additional control” on roads and that the capital’s mass events may be limited.

“Please consider the measures adopted with understanding,” the mayor told Muscovites on social media.

Moscow’s transport department said there could be delays in bus routes from the capital to “southern directions.”

