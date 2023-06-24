Flood-affected areas: Bilawal thanks Dar, PM for making allocation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that he is thankful to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for fulfilling the promise made by the prime minister not only to the people of Pakistan but also to the international community.

While speaking on the budget in the National Assembly on Friday, Bilawal said that he knows Ishaq Dar since his childhood and considers him an ‘uncle’.

He said that it is very difficult for young people to speak openly while keeping due respect for elders. He said that Benazir Bhutto trained him in a way that he always has the highest respect and regard for his elders.

Sindh flood-hit areas: Dar holds out assurance to apprehensive PPP

He thanked Ishaq Dar for allocating the amount for the reconstruction and relief for the last year’s flood-affected people. He said that we should speak in a positive manner in politics so the issues are resolved. It is necessary to identify the issue for their resolution.

Bilawal said that Shehbaz Sharif is the prime minister of the entire country. He is the prime minister of the PPP, as well, Bilawal added.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the destruction of last year’s floods and promised the flood-affected people to help them. He said that the work ethics of the prime minister are exemplary and we need to work day and night in these difficult circumstances.

“We need to strengthen the PM’s hands. We all worked hard during last year’s floods. We invited the secretary general of the United Nations to visit the flood-hit areas. His schedule was very busy but he took time out to come to Pakistan and personally visit the areas hit by the floods. We mobilised the entire world and the countries of the world agreed to help us out.

Due to our seriousness, we held the Resilient Pakistan conference in Geneva where different countries of the world and financial institutions promised $9 billion help to Pakistan. We have to reconstruct what was destroyed by the floods. We need to be ready for the effects of climate change in future as well.

We have to turn to a green Pakistan with green energy and other structural changes with climate adaptation. This will also create economic benefits for Pakistan. We can get new opportunities of employment for our youth by changing ourselves with the concept of green energy and renewable energy,” he said.

PPP Chairman Bilawal said that if we forget our promises made to the people of Pakistan and the world then we will have no credibility. He said that we still have to fulfil our promises made to the people of Pakistan and the world.

“If we do not speak the truth to the people, then there will be no credibility. A former prime minister (Imran Khan) used to tell “lies” all the time. He tried to speak “100 per cent lies”. He has left no credibility today. We have to face and defeat the populous politics. Populist politics is based on lies.

Recently, there was a president in the USA who did the same populous politics but when he crossed the red line then action was taken against all those who crossed the red line and attacked the parliament building in the USA. The USA had to restore the writ of the state so it closed all the social media account of that president. On social media that president was telling lies to the people and wanted the elections in the USA null and void by declaring them rigged elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023