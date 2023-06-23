AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

United States to host expanded Club World Cup in 2025: FIFA

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2023 09:49pm

The first edition of FIFA’s new 32-team Club World Cup will be held in the United States in 2025, world soccer’s governing body said on Friday. FIFA had confirmed in March that the revamped Club World Cup will be played every four years from June 2025.

The FIFA Council unanimously appointed the United States as the competition’s hosts for the first edition of the expanded format.

The United States will also host the 2024 Copa America while they are also co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup along with Mexico and Canada.

“The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be the pinnacle of elite professional men’s club football,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

“With the required infrastructure in place together with a massive local interest, the United States is the ideal host to kick off this new, global tournament.”

Confederation champions from 2021-2024 will be eligible to play in the new Club World Cup, which means Chelsea, Real Madrid and last season’s Champions League winners Manchester City have qualified from Europe.

The current version of the FIFA Club World Cup – an annual competition with seven teams – will be discontinued after 2023. FIFA said they have also agreed to postpone the launch of the bidding process for the 2030 World Cup for “additional consultation with all key stakeholders.

“The relevant bidding regulations will be presented for approval at the next FIFA Council meeting, due to take place in September/October 2023, with the bidding process to be officially launched thereafter,” it said.

“The expected appointment of the host(s) by the FIFA Congress will also move from Q3 2024 to Q4 2024.”

The FIFA Congress is due to take place in Bangkok, Thailand on May 17, 2024.

FIFA also appointed Indonesia as hosts for the Under-17 World Cup later this year, three months after the Southeast Asian country was stripped of the Under-20 World Cup, which was then held in Argentina.

The decision to stop Indonesia holding the event was taken after the country’s football federation cancelled the draw because the governor of the largely Hindu island of Bali refused to host Israel’s team. Indonesia were awarded the Nov. 10-Dec. 2 tournament after Peru were stripped of the rights having failed to fulfil infrastructure commitments.

The FIFA Council also appointed Colombia as hosts for the Under-20 women’s World Cup in 2024 while the Dominican Republic will host the Under-17 women’s World Cup the same year.

Real Madrid FIFA Chelsea 2024 Copa America

Comments

1000 characters

United States to host expanded Club World Cup in 2025: FIFA

Rupee ends appreciation run, settles at 286.74 against US dollar

Biden should consider facts before feting ‘butcher of Gujarat’: Khawaja Asif on US-India statement

Pakistan’s Toyota assembler shuts production plant yet again

Karachi port: Govt to lease four out of 33 berths to UAE for $220m

Pakistan bonds advance after Zambia clinches debt restructuring deal: report

Millions head to Makkah for Hajj in Saudi heat

Greek boat tragedy: 82 Pakistani victims identified, says Rana Sanaullah

Military trials of civilians: Punjab govt submits report of post-May 9 detainees

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family

Read more stories