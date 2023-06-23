AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
Jun 23, 2023
Markets

Wall Street opens lower as hawkish Fed saps market mood

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2023 07:27pm

Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Friday as investor sentiment remained damp due to the hawkish interest-rate outlook by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in his two-day congressional testimony.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 111.05 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 33,835.66.

Wall St turns cautious ahead of Powell’s second day of testimony

The S&P 500 opened lower by 27.72 points, or 0.63%, at 4,354.17, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 146.51 points, or 1.07%, to 13,484.10 at the opening bell.

