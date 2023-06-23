AVN 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
BAFL 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 10.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 49.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.38%)
EPCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 64.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
KEL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
MLCF 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
OGDC 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 56.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PRL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 42.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
TPLP 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 89.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,962 Increased By 4.2 (0.11%)
BR30 13,552 Increased By 6.7 (0.05%)
KSE100 40,186 Increased By 33.9 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,200 Increased By 25.5 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A long rigmarole about ‘Plan B’

Anjum Ibrahim Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 06:01am

“Plan B is really Plan A and Plan A is really Plan B.” “So saith the Pharmacist, the Great Defender of Plan B.”

“Don’t be facetious, Musaddaq Malik may be a qualified pharmacist but he has been the PML-N face of petroleum for a while now and he is bright enough to have imbibed some expertise directly and wise enough to publicly acknowledge that he imbibed considerable expertise indirectly from the bunch of PML-N revolving ministers….”

“You being facetious?”

“No The Accountant has been the finance minister four times, Khurram Dastgir of the Energy Ministry has been a federal minister whenever the Sharifs have been in power in the Centre, and then...”

“The Accountant has lost the country 3.7 billion dollars in remittance inflows, load shedding has recently increased in cities and rural areas….”

“OK stop right there. The fault is with The Man Who Must Remain Nameless, not these expert revolving ministers. Besides you can’t not like the Investment Facilitation strategy, I mean really its estimated to net the country 112 billion dollars, as per The Pharmacist, an estimate based on declared interest….”

“Reqo Dik my friend is expected to generate 14 billion dollars only in the first phase – 11.67 billion dollars from sale of copper and 2.35 billion dollars from sale of gold and this is at prices today.”

“True and with an expected life time of 40 years we have a total value at today’s prices of 56 billion dollars but in 40 years and….”

“By the way did The Pharmacist include Reqo Dik in the 112 billion dollars….”

“Not sure but he is an optimist and hey there is nothing wrong with being an optimist. I mean the Urdu expression that this world is established on hope - ummeed par dunya qaim hai…”

“Hope is the little voice that you hear say maybe when it seems the whole world is shouting no.”

“I don’t support that view – I mean that would mean a glass that is empty, not half empty and in the Land of the Pure the glass is forever full but only for those on one page – those who leave the page for some reason, I don’t know thinking that their Plan B is better than the Plan A…”

“What? Due to spiritual guidance?”

“Whatever guidance – be it spiritual or accounting or pharmacy related or…”

“Don’t be facetious…”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PMLN PARTLY FACETIOUS Khurram Dastgir Finance minister Ishaq Dar

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A long rigmarole about ‘Plan B’

No survivors after Titanic sub wreckage found on ocean floor

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Pakistan receives another $300m from China

‘Coal supply to power projects’: Sindh govt seeks removal of certain words from section 65F

JDS programme: Japan announces 315m yen grant aid

Extremism: Biden, Modi call on Pakistan to take ‘immediate action’

Sindh flood-hit areas: Dar holds out assurance to apprehensive PPP

New bench formed: SC seeks details of May 9 violence detained persons

10-year celebrations: Planning minister spells out CPEC achievements

TMA says textile sector ‘completely’ ignored in budget

Read more stories