PARTLY FACETIOUS: A long rigmarole about ‘Plan B’

“Plan B is really Plan A and Plan A is really Plan B.” “So saith the Pharmacist, the Great Defender of Plan B.”

“Don’t be facetious, Musaddaq Malik may be a qualified pharmacist but he has been the PML-N face of petroleum for a while now and he is bright enough to have imbibed some expertise directly and wise enough to publicly acknowledge that he imbibed considerable expertise indirectly from the bunch of PML-N revolving ministers….”

“You being facetious?”

“No The Accountant has been the finance minister four times, Khurram Dastgir of the Energy Ministry has been a federal minister whenever the Sharifs have been in power in the Centre, and then...”

“The Accountant has lost the country 3.7 billion dollars in remittance inflows, load shedding has recently increased in cities and rural areas….”

“OK stop right there. The fault is with The Man Who Must Remain Nameless, not these expert revolving ministers. Besides you can’t not like the Investment Facilitation strategy, I mean really its estimated to net the country 112 billion dollars, as per The Pharmacist, an estimate based on declared interest….”

“Reqo Dik my friend is expected to generate 14 billion dollars only in the first phase – 11.67 billion dollars from sale of copper and 2.35 billion dollars from sale of gold and this is at prices today.”

“True and with an expected life time of 40 years we have a total value at today’s prices of 56 billion dollars but in 40 years and….”

“By the way did The Pharmacist include Reqo Dik in the 112 billion dollars….”

“Not sure but he is an optimist and hey there is nothing wrong with being an optimist. I mean the Urdu expression that this world is established on hope - ummeed par dunya qaim hai…”

“Hope is the little voice that you hear say maybe when it seems the whole world is shouting no.”

“I don’t support that view – I mean that would mean a glass that is empty, not half empty and in the Land of the Pure the glass is forever full but only for those on one page – those who leave the page for some reason, I don’t know thinking that their Plan B is better than the Plan A…”

“What? Due to spiritual guidance?”

“Whatever guidance – be it spiritual or accounting or pharmacy related or…”

“Don’t be facetious…”

