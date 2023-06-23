AVN 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
Jun 23, 2023
Pakistan

Pre-monsoon rains to pour in central, upper parts from 25th

Recorder Report Published 23 Jun, 2023

KARACHI: Pre-monsoon rains with dust storm are expected to pour in the country’s central and upper parts from June 25 to June 30, the Met Office said on Thursday.

The intermittent rainy weather coupled with dust storm and thunderstorm may also end the prevailing heat wave spell that has gripped the most central and upper parts, it said.

Moist currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to enter the country’s upper parts on June 25, which may unleash rain, winds, thunderstorm and dust storm, it said.

The windy and rainy weather with thunderstorms may damage the loose structures, electric poles and solar panels, it warned, and advised the public to stay safe amid the spell.

In intermittent spells, it said that rains and wind-thundershower with few heavy falls are likely in Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Kohat from the night of June 24 till June 30.

The same rainy spell is also expected to hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh, besides Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan over the period, it added.

Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, D I Khan, Karak, Waziristan, D G Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Okara may see rainy weather from June 26 till June 29.

Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana are likely to receive rain, wind-thundershower with isolated heavy from June 27 to June 27, the Met forecast said, adding the scorching heat wave spell may subside during the rains.

It alerted that the heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore on June 26 and June 27.

The rainy weather is feared to trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the period, it said.

Downpours may also cause flash flooding in hill torrents of D G Khan and adjoining areas of north-east Balochistan on June 27, it said and asked the concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

The Met advised travellers and tourists to take caution to avoid any untoward situation, besides it asked the farmers manage their agricultural activities keeping in view the rainy weather.

