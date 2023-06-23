IG Punjab extends contracts of Law Instructors for five years

LAHORE: Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, met with a delegation of Legal Inspectors (Law Instructors) from various police training Colleges / Schools at his office on Tuesday.

In a significant development, the IGP announced the extension of contracts for all Law Instructors for a period of five years. This decision reflects the commitment of the Punjab Police to enhance the quality of training and ensure professional development within its ranks.

During the meeting, Inspector General Police, Dr Usman Anwar instructed the department to initiate the necessary formalities for the confirmation of the Law Instructors’ jobs, which will be executed through the esteemed Punjab Public Service Commission.

Stressing the importance of merit, the IGP emphasized that the promotion criteria will be strictly based on performance and proficiency.

Addressing the delegation, Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar called upon the Law Instructors to persevere in their efforts and carry out their duties with utmost diligence.

He underlined the need for training the police force in accordance with modern requirements, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary skills to tackle emerging challenges effectively.

The delegation comprised of 16 Law Instructors from Training College Sihala, 23 from Chung, 09 from Multan, 08t from Farooqabad, 03 from Sargodha, 04 from Rawalpindi, and 11 from CPO Legal Branch. Their expertise and dedication play a vital role in shaping the future of law enforcement in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by esteemed officials, including Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chohan, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, DIG Establishment Dr Inam Waheed, DIG Headquarters Hamyun Bashir, AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar, AIG Legal Salim Chughtai, and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal.

Their presence underscored the significance of this decision and highlighted the collective commitment of the Punjab Police towards improving the training and professional standards of its personnel.

