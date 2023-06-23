Election for PCB chairman on 28th

LAHORE: The election of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman will be held on Wednesday (June 28) at the PCB headquarters in Lahore.

Election schedule will be issued after receiving nominations from the departments/service organisations. The PCB Election Commission office has written to the departments/service organisations to nominate their representatives.

The PCB Election Commissioner Shehzad Rana said, “The election of the PCB Chair will be held in a fair and transparent manner whilst adopting due process and ensuring completion of all legal formalities.”

PCB Election Commissioner, Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, who is also the acting chair of the PCB, has constituted the PCB Board of Governors in accordance with Para 10 of the PCB Constitution 2014 and in line with and pursuant to the notification dated 20.06.2023, whereby the board’s Management Committee stands.

The formation of the PCB BOGs is comprised of Muhammad Zaka Ashraf (PCB Patron’s nominee), Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee), one each representative of the National Bank of Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), President Larkana Region, President Dera Murad Jamali Region, President Bahawalpur Region and President Hyderabad Region.

Sources claimed that there is possibility that Zaka Ashraf is likely to be elected as PCB Chairman unopposed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023