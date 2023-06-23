ATC extends remand of Khatija Shah, others

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday extended judicial remand of Khatija Shah, granddaughter of former army chief Asif Janjua, and other PTI women workers for next 14 days and asked the investigating officer to submit the case challan till next hearing.

Earlier, police produced Khatija Shah, Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed, Tayyiba Raja and others after completion of their judicial remand. The police asked the court to extend their judicial remand and the court allowed the remand accordingly.

Another court also cancelled their bail applications in May 9 riots cases. The court also dismissed the application of Dr Yasmin Rashid on the basis of non-prosecution. The court, however, allowed bail to 10 accused including some minors, aged persons and lawyers.

