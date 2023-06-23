Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (June 22, 2023).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 5.06271 5.06543 5.07614 1.55814
Libor 1 Month 5.14757 5.15814 5.22243 1.62357
Libor 3 Month 5.53957 5.50843 5.55743 2.18457
Libor 6 Month 5.68243 5.65143 5.68243 2.82657
Libor 1 Year 5.89857 5.81886 5.89857 3.53329
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
