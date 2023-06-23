AVN 42.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
BAFL 28.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
DFML 10.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
EPCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUBC 64.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
KEL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
OGDC 74.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PAEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 56.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.41%)
PRL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.12%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,964 Increased By 6.1 (0.15%)
BR30 13,565 Increased By 19.4 (0.14%)
KSE100 40,186 Increased By 34.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,202 Increased By 27.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (June 22, 2023)....
Published 23 Jun, 2023 06:54am

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (June 22, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     5.06271   5.06543   5.07614   1.55814
Libor 1 Month       5.14757   5.15814   5.22243   1.62357
Libor 3 Month       5.53957   5.50843   5.55743   2.18457
Libor 6 Month       5.68243   5.65143   5.68243   2.82657
Libor 1 Year        5.89857   5.81886   5.89857   3.53329
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LIBOR libor rates LIBOR interbank offered rates LIBOR overnight rates

Comments

1000 characters

LIBOR interbank offered rates

No survivors after Titanic sub wreckage found on ocean floor

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Pakistan receives another $300m from China

‘Coal supply to power projects’: Sindh govt seeks removal of certain words from section 65F

JDS programme: Japan announces 315m yen grant aid

Extremism: Biden, Modi call on Pakistan to take ‘immediate action’

Sindh flood-hit areas: Dar holds out assurance to apprehensive PPP

New bench formed: SC seeks details of May 9 violence detained persons

10-year celebrations: Planning minister spells out CPEC achievements

TMA says textile sector ‘completely’ ignored in budget

Read more stories