AVN 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.51%)
BAFL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
DGKC 49.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
EPCL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.83%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
FLYNG 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
GGL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.74%)
HUBC 64.75 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.08%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
KEL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.89%)
MLCF 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
NETSOL 73.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.7%)
OGDC 74.47 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.66%)
PAEL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
PPL 56.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 42.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
TELE 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.21%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
TRG 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.51%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,958 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.2%)
BR30 13,545 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.09%)
KSE100 40,152 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 14,175 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE, Iran sign air transport services agreement

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2023 07:37pm

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran signed an air transport services agreement on Thursday, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The agreement aims to organise air transportation between the two countries and increase trade and tourism opportunities, WAM said.

Iran says to form naval alliance with Gulf states including Pakistan, India to ensure regional stability

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met earlier on Thursday with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran’s minister of foreign affairs, who is on a working visit to the emirate.

uae Iran MENA UAE Iran relation air transport

Comments

1000 characters

UAE, Iran sign air transport services agreement

UAE’s AD Ports signs deal with KPT to operate Karachi Terminal

PM Shehbaz meets IMF MD Georgieva with hope of programme revival

Paris summit: PM Shehbaz meets Saudi crown prince MBS

3rd straight gain: rupee settles at 286.73 against US dollar

China says US should act to undo negative impact of Biden’s Xi remark

Government extends public holidays, includes June 28

World Bank unveils debt payment pause for disaster-hit countries

Military court trials: 7-member SC bench adjourns hearing

Bank of England hikes rates to 5% in surprise move to tackle stubborn inflation

Pakistan will not hold talks with TTP: Foreign Office

Read more stories