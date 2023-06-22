UAE, Iran sign air transport services agreement

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran signed an air transport services agreement on Thursday, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The agreement aims to organise air transportation between the two countries and increase trade and tourism opportunities, WAM said.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met earlier on Thursday with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran’s minister of foreign affairs, who is on a working visit to the emirate.