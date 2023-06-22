AVN 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.51%)
BAFL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
DGKC 49.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
EPCL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.83%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
FLYNG 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
GGL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.74%)
HUBC 64.75 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.08%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
KEL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.89%)
MLCF 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
NETSOL 73.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.7%)
OGDC 74.47 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.66%)
PAEL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
PPL 56.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 42.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
TELE 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.21%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
TRG 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.51%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,958 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.2%)
BR30 13,545 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.09%)
KSE100 40,152 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 14,175 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Britain’s National Portrait Gallery reopens after 3-year renovation

AFP Published 22 Jun, 2023 06:06pm
<p>Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) talks with Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell as she attends the reopening of National Portrait Gallery, in London. Photo: AFP</p>

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) talks with Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell as she attends the reopening of National Portrait Gallery, in London. Photo: AFP

LONDON: The National Portrait Gallery in London reopened to the public on Thursday following a three-year closure for renovation, seeking to make its updated collection more “representative” of modern Britain.

An exhibition of previously unseen photographs by Paul McCartney is set to go on display following the refurbishment, which cost £41.3 million ($52.8 million) and saw the creation of public spaces, a new visitor entrance and a learning centre.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (4L) reacts as she is shown a gallering including artwork by Joshua Reynolds, including his painting entitled ‘Portrait of Mai (Omai)’ (C), as she attends the reopening of National Portrait Gallery, in London. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (4L) reacts as she is shown a gallering including artwork by Joshua Reynolds, including his painting entitled ‘Portrait of Mai (Omai)’ (C), as she attends the reopening of National Portrait Gallery, in London. Photo: AFP

The gallery also sought to “readdress the balance of what we show, to make it more inclusive and representative of Britain today,” chief curator Alison Smith said.

She said that previously there were more portraits of men than women and now “48 percent of the works on display are female sitters”.

“We’ve actually made it more representative of Britain in terms of ethnicity, social class, disability,” Smith added.

Beatles photos shot by Paul McCartney unveiled ahead of exhibition

British artist Tracey Emin was commissioned to create an art installation for the doors of the gallery’s new entrance, depicting 45 female portraits that have been cast in bronze from hand drawings.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales passes a replica of a painting by George Hayter, depicting Britain’s Queen Victoria. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales passes a replica of a painting by George Hayter, depicting Britain’s Queen Victoria. Photo: AFP

Five self-portraits by female artists were also acquired to highlight the often overlooked stories of women who helped shape British history, the gallery said.

A collection of photographs taken by McCartney between 1963 and 1964 – showcasing how he captured Beatlemania through his own lens – is set to go on show from June 28.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, whose husband William is heir to King Charles III, on Tuesday officially reopened the gallery, of which she is royal patron.

First opened in 1856, the National Portrait Gallery moved to its current location near Trafalgar Square 40 years later.

Its collection houses thousands of portraits of famous and historically important British people, from Tudor monarchs to modern-day politicians and celebrities.

London Paul McCartney Princess of Wales National Portrait Gallery

Comments

1000 characters

Britain’s National Portrait Gallery reopens after 3-year renovation

PM Shehbaz meets IMF MD Georgieva with hope of programme revival

Paris summit: PM Shehbaz meets Saudi crown prince MBS

3rd straight gain: rupee settles at 286.73 against US dollar

Military court trials: 7-member SC bench adjourns hearing

Bank of England hikes rates to 5% in surprise move to tackle stubborn inflation

Pakistan will not hold talks with TTP: Foreign Office

At least 209 ‘victims’ from Pakistan in Greece boat tragedy: Pakistan govt data

Missing Titanic sub running out of oxygen

Lucky Cement reclassifies Rs116bn revenue reserves into ‘separate capital reserves’

US to ease visas for skilled Indian workers as Modi visits

Read more stories