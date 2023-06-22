AVN 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.37%)
BAFL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
DFML 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
DGKC 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
EPCL 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FCCL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.74%)
HUBC 64.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.84%)
KEL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.96%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.42%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
NETSOL 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.17%)
OGDC 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.84%)
PAEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
PPL 56.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
PRL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
TELE 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.82%)
UNITY 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
BR100 3,958 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.2%)
BR30 13,545 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.09%)
KSE100 40,152 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 14,175 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky claims Russia preparing radiation leak at nuclear plant

AFP Published 22 Jun, 2023 03:49pm

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Moscow’s forces were considering launching a “terror attack” at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, a recurring flash point of concern throughout Russia’s invasion.

“Intelligence services have received information that Russia is considering the scenario of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – a terrorist act with the release of radiation. They have prepared everything for this,” Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

Situation ‘serious’ at Ukraine plant: UN nuclear chief

Fears for Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, which have persisted throughout Moscow’s Ukraine offensive, have been exacerbated by the destruction of a dam that provided the cooling water for the plant.

The Kremlin rejected Zelensky’s claims that Russian forces could be orchestrating a radiation leak, pointing to a recent visit to the facility by the head of the UN’s nuclear agency.

“This is another lie. There were just contacts with the IAEA at the site – a very high assessment from the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency). They saw everything, everything they wanted to see,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Moscow meanwhile on Thursday announced that UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi would be arriving in the Russian region of Kaliningrad to meet with the head of Russia’s nuclear agency.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war nuclear power plant

Comments

1000 characters

Zelensky claims Russia preparing radiation leak at nuclear plant

Paris summit: PM meets Saudi crown prince MBS

3rd straight gain: rupee settles at 286.73 against US dollar

AD Ports, KPT sign pact to operate Karachi Terminal

Military court trials: 7-member SC bench adjourns hearing

Pakistan will not hold talks with TTP: Foreign Office

At least 209 ‘victims’ from Pakistan in Greece boat tragedy: Pakistan govt data

Rescuers in all-night race to save Titanic sub crew

Lucky Cement reclassifies Rs116bn revenue reserves into ‘separate capital reserves’

US to ease visas for skilled Indian workers as Modi visits

Restaurant explosion kills 31 in northwest China

Read more stories