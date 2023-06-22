AVN 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.37%)
Jun 22, 2023
Pakistan

At least 209 ‘victims’ from Pakistan in Greece boat tragedy: Pakistan govt data

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2023 01:59pm

ISLAMABAD: There were at least 209 Pakistani “victims” on an overloaded boat that capsized and sank in open seas off Greece, data shared with Reuters by a Pakistani investigative agency on Thursday showed.

The data shared by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said of the 209, 28 were from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, adding that DNA samples from 201 families had been gathered by officials to help Greece identify those missing.

Pakistan to observe day of mourning tomorrow over Greece boat tragedy

It was not immediately clear on what basis the agency had identified them as victims, with the official toll from the accident still at 82 and survivors at 104, of which 12 are Pakistanis. Hundreds are believed to have been on board the vessel.

Tulukan Mairandi Jun 22, 2023 02:44pm
Wow, seems like 80% on that boat were Pakistanis and 10% from Azad Kashmir. Why are Pakistanis fleeing their blessed land? Is it that horrendous? Now I guess I understand why India enacted their CAA.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arwa Farrukh Jun 22, 2023 03:57pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, For the millions living below poverty line - Yes.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ali Jun 22, 2023 04:10pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, Don't worry, Pakistanis are not trying to get into India for a better life. For an actual example, look at how many Indians are flying to Mexico and trying to sneak into the USA from the Mexico-US border...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

